Junior Pope: Police Condole With Actors Guild Over Tragic Boat Accident

The Nigeria Police Force has condoled the Actors Guild of Nigeria following a boat accident that claimed the lives of some individuals, including Nollywood actor, Pope Odonwodo, known as Junior Pope.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement posted on the force's X handle on Thursday.

The statement read, "We extend our deepest condolences to the Actors Guild of Nigeria and all who knew and cherished John Paul Odonwodo, fondly called Junior Pope, as well as the other actors whose lives were tragically shortened in the recent boat mishap on the River Niger.

"The loss of these talents is a profound tragedy in the entertainment industry and the country at large.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

"As investigations into the cause of the accident continue, we join in mourning the lives cut short and pray for the peaceful repose of their souls."

CKNNews reports that the AGN has stopped all film productions involving riverine areas and boat rides following the tragic boat accident.

The Anambra State Police Command also disclosed that seven people, comprising six actors and an actress, were rescued from the boat accident on the River Niger, and a search is ongoing for three missing persons.

Credit: X| PoliceNG