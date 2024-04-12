Gov Diri Forwards Names Of 8 Former Commissioners, 6 New To Assembly

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has sent the names of 14 commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

This was contained in a letter by the governor titled, ‘Forwarding of Commissioner Nominees’.

The document was addressed to the Speaker of the House.

A copy of the letter dated April 5, 2024, and marked GHYN/COS/Vol.1/105.was sighted by our correspondent on Friday.

Diri wrote, “Under the provisions of Section 192 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I hereby forward the under-listed names for confirmation by the House as Commissioners of the Government of Bayelsa State.”

Among the 14 nominees are eight former commissioners re-appointed by the governor, having served in the first term of his administration.

They are Dambo Biriyai, SAN; Maxwell Ebibai, Moses Teibowei, Daniel Igali, Gentle Emelah, Ayibakipreye Broderick, George Flint and Jones Ebieri.

The other nominees are Mrs. Koku Obiyai, Komuko Akari, Perepuighe Biewari, Peter Afagha, Mrs. Elizabeth Bidei and Michael Magbisa.