Merge FRSC , NSCDC With Police...IGP Egbetokun Tells FG

IGP Kayode Egbetokun says Nigeria is not matured for State Police

Egbetokun who was represented at the event by AIG Ben Okolo, said the country was not mature for state police.

He added that apart from leading to multiple command structures, state police could become a political tool in the hands of governors.

The Police boss also said that state policing would exacerbate ethnic tension and lead to divided loyalty in the states.

He said: “It is the submission of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that Nigeria is not yet mature and ready for the establishment of state-controlled police.

“State governors could use the police forces under their control for political or personal gain and undermine human rights and security.

“There would also be a conflict of jurisdiction.’’

He also argued that states lacked the funds needed for the type of police system the country requires.

Rather than establish state police across the country, Egbetokun recommended merging the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Commission to form departments in the NPF.

He also said there is the need for a yearly recruitment of about 30,000 police personnel into the force annually to meet the United Nations (UN) requirement for modern policing.