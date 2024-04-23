Atiku Visits Embattled Senator Ningi, Slams Senate





Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said for the country to move forward public institutions, especially the National Assembly should not become a tool “in the hands of oppressive governments.”

Atiku gave the charge during a solidarity visit to the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Abdul Ningi, at his residence.

Ningi was recently suspended by the Senator Godswill Akpabio-led Senate for alleging that the Federal government was operating a budget different from the one approved by the National Assembly.

Speaking at Ningi residence, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election said the interest of Nigerians would be better served and envisaged development assured if premium is placed on strengthening the integrity of the institutions of government.

Atiku noted that, “the integrity of public institutions, especially such as the National Assembly, is a mirror to how the interests of the masses are preserved and protected in a democracy.”

He said further that the struggle that Senator Ningi finds himself in is a continuation of the long-drawn agitation (which Ningi had been a part of) to make sure that public institutions in Nigeria don’t apply brute force to oppress and compromise the interests of the masses.

“This agitation did not start just recently. It started during the military era, and it is essential that public institutions, especially the National Assembly, do not become a tool in the hands of oppressive governments.”

“By our visitation today, we have come to show solidarity with Senator Abdul Ningi and to also pass a message to those who see public office as an instrument to oppress the people, that Senator Ningi is not alone in this struggle.