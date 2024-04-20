Man Nabbed For Slitting Nasarawa Okada Rider’s Throat

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one Ibrahim Isiaka for allegedly slitting the throat of a commercial motorcyclist and snatching his motorcycle in the Karu Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement signed and made available in Lafia on Friday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, the suspect was arrested following painstaking efforts by policemen attached to the Masaka division in the area.

Nansel said the suspect mounted a commercial motorcycle to convey him to Bigmali along Jankanwa Road in Masaka, but unknown to the motorcyclist, the suspect had conspired with an accomplice to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

“While in transit, the suspect used a knife and slit the throat of the commercial motorcyclist and snatched the motorcycle with the help of the other suspect still at large,” he said.

The police spokesperson further narrated that as soon as the command received information of the dastardly act, its officers immediately swung into action, and rushed the victim to the hospital to save his life.

“The victim is still in an undisclosed medical facility and is responding to treatment. A thorough manhunt led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the stolen motorcycle.

“The suspect is currently helping us in the investigation and efforts are ongoing to arrest the other suspect still at large. The suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” the PPRO added.