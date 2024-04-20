Adewale Ayuba , Pasuma , Osupa Back EFCC Crackdown On Naira Abusers





Some musicians have applauded the recent move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to enforce the ban on abuse of the Naira.

Last Friday, a controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was sentenced to six months imprisonment without the option of fine for abusing the Naira; and, on Wednesday, a socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, a N10m bail after he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to a charge of abusing the Naira.

Though many believe that the ban on spraying money at parties will affect musicians, especially indigenous ones, some of them have said it is a good development.

In separate interviews with our correspondent, popular musicians— Wasiu Alabi, aka Pasuma; Saheed Osupa, and Adewale Ayuba— maintained that the country’s currency had to be respected.





On his part, Pasuma said, ““I want to believe that there is a difference between spraying a musician money, and mutilating naira notes.

“Spraying a musician money is an inseparable part of our African culture during celebrations.

Meanwhile, abuse or mutilation of currencies has to do with throwing money around and stepping on them, thus reducing their lifespan.

“Right from the onset, I have never been a fan of naira abuse. I don’t like it when people throw money around on my stage. It is a sign of disrespect to the artiste and the currency itself.

“If you watch my stage performances, you will see that I have a box where people put money when they want to appreciate my work. And, that was even before this naira abuse campaign started. I think that is the right and respectful manner to treat the artiste and the naira.

“So, the war against naira spraying has not affected my performances and earnings as a law-abiding citizen that I am.”

Pasuma also enjoined fans to be orderly in the course of appreciating their favourite artistes and loved ones with money at events. He said, “There is usually a box in front of me. All fans need to do is put the money there. I know them, and I will praise them to appreciate their gesture. They should not ‘disrespect’ my office, and I will reciprocate through my craft.”

Osupa also stated that the new development had not affected his business. He said, “People no longer spray money at my shows. They just drop money in a box that is provided on stage. So, I cannot say it has affected me badly. We still make money the way we made it before. The only difference is that people don’t spray the money again.”

The singer asserted that when fans were mandated to put money in a box instead of spraying it, they actually made more money. He said, “Most people just use spraying money to show off. Many of them don’t really want to spray that money, they just want to spite some people. Also, there are times that those who spray money don’t really spend much, they just make it look as if they are spraying a lot. However, it is when they put money in the box that we actuually make more money. Some people also make bank transfers.”

He added that the ban would even relieve the pressure on some people. He said, “Squandering of money has never made sense to me. But, it (spraying of money) is part of our culture, and it has been with us for long. However with that practice, someone that did not have money might start thinking of different things whenever they saw the way some people were spraying money. And, that could eventually Iead them into dabbling into what they shouldn’t do. On that account, the enforcement against the abuse of the naira is good, but the government has taken it too seriously. They should have created more sensitisation.”

Echoing the thoughts of his colleagues, Ayuba said, “The problem with spraying money is the way some people handle the currency by flinging it, throwing it to a crowd, stepping on it, and treating it like trash. That is ridiculous, and I don’t support it. The new enforcement drive by the government won’t affect me, because whenever I am performing, I have a box where people can put the money they want to spray me.

“What the government is say is that people should not abuse our currency; they are not saying that people should not spend money on artistes. Government is only telling citizens to respect our currency, because it is part of our identity as a nation.”

The singer, fondly known as Mr Johnson, also enjoined fellow musicians and citizens in general to be more respectful of the country. He noted that just as citizens of other countries revere their nations is how Nigerians should behave. He said, “In the United States of America, they often say, ‘God bless America’. We should be saying things like that too. The power of life and death is in the tongue. And, we need to speak positive things about our country.”

On if he felt that the EFCC should have carried out more sensitisation, particularly by engaging musicians like him, Ayuba said, “Yes, I believe it would have been better if they had done that. Anyway, they haven’t come to me. It is better to talk to some of the artistes to sentise people, because spraying money is part of our culture, and it will take time to reorientate people.”