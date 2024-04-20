Peter Obi Not Mixing Politics With Religion.....Aide

The campaign organisation of Labour Party presidential flag bearer in 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Friday, faulted media speculations that his frequent visits to churches and mosques were an act of religious politics deployed to boost his political profile ahead of the 2027 election.

The former Anambra State governor came under heavy criticism last month during the Ramadan season where he was spotted visiting some mosques to celebrate Iftar with the Muslim faithful.

Iftar is the meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan to break the day’s fast.

But in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, the chief spokesman of Obi’s presidential campaign organisation, Yunusa Tanko, noted that Obi’s acts of philanthropy and altruism transcend the complex institution of politics and religion.

He also condemned the ‘malicious and unsubstantiated allegation’, saying it is being orchestrated to blackmail the LP presidential candidate.

He said, “Obi’s visit to churches and mosques is purely prompted by his urge to help the less privileged and has nothing to do with political campaigns. In these places, Obi had given messages of hope to lift the spirit of the downtrodden. He hastily and never talked about politics, abused anybody, or indulged in name-calling.

“For instance, during the Ramadan period, Obi visited some praying centres in the North and South breaking fast with Muslim faithful, donating some items to help ameliorate their sufferings and further providing basic amenities such as potable water in some communities.”



