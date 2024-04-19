I Didn’t Shield Yahaya Bello From Arrest ..Gov Ododo

Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, has said Governor Usman Ododo did not help his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, beat security operatives who wanted to arrest him.

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had laid a siege to Bello’s Abuja residence, where they wanted to arrest him.

But Ododo arrived at the scene and hours after he drove out, there were reports that Bello had sneaked out with him.

This made security operatives who had spent hours at the gate to release volley of shots during its recent operation at his house.

But speaking in an interview with Channels TV, Fanwo, who also worked under Bello, said Ododo is committed to upholding the laws of the country, including respecting its legal processes.

“Governor Ododo did not assist in Bello’s departure from his residence; the EFCC’s claims are misinformation aimed at furthering their objectives. Bello is not evading anyone; the existing court injunction protects his fundamental rights,” he said.

Fanwo rejected the anti-graft agency’s claims, describing them as baseless and product of an organized disinformation campaign.

He argued further that the ex-governor is not attempting to avoid arrest, referring a state high court injunction that protects Bello from harassment by the anti-graft agency.

The commissioner therefore criticized the commission ‘s allegations even as he questioned the agency’s certainty about Bello’s whereabouts.

He said Governor Ododo remained a law-abiding leader who respects the rule of law and the Constitution of the country.