Police Arrest Driver For Endangering Lives Of 15 Kids In Lagos

Police operatives from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have apprehended a driver for cramming 15 children into a Volkswagen Passat car in Lagos.

The vehicle was reported by concerned citizens on the Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge at about 8p.m. on Sunday.

Upon intervention, the police noticed that the driver, who had been contracted to transport the children to a beach, had locked four of the children in the car trunk while 11 others were crammed together.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one child had collapsed earlier in the day due to similar transportation conditions but recovered after receiving medical attention.

The children have since been released to their parents unhurt. Suspects would be charged to court.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, commends residents of Lagos State for always promptly alerting the authorities to suspicious person/happenings.