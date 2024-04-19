Army Releases Delta Monarch Declared Wanted Over Okuama Killings

The authorities of the Nigerian Army, on Friday, released Prince Clement Ikolo Ogenerukevwe, the monarch declared wanted over the killing of 17 military personnel in Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, a Major-General, specifically said although the army has not exonerated anybody regarding the incident, it decided to release the monarch after intervention of highly-placed personalities in the society and a painstaking review.

CKNNews had reported how the military high command launched manhunt for those suspected to have perpetrated the dastardly act which made residents of Okuama to desert the community.

Shortly after the manhunt, the military declared Arthur Ekpekpo, a professor; Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono (a.k.a Amagbem); and Akata Malawa David, wanted.

Other people declared wanted are Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Ogenerukevwe, Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi, the only woman among the wanted suspects.

After the declaration, the monarch, whom the incident happened in his domain submitted himself to the police, who in turn handed him to the Army.

While handing over him to the Senator representing Delta Central at Army headquarters on Friday, Nwachukwu said the Senator testified to the decent character of the monarch.