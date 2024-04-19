FIRS To File Charges Against Fleeing Binance Executive

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 17th to rule on an application filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, seeking to serve by substituted means the charge against Nadeem Anjarwalla, an executive of Binance who fled from custody while awaiting trial.

Counsel of FIRS, moved to serve the charge of the fleeing defendant on Tigran Gambaryan, the defendant who has been on the ground since the matter started.

The presiding judge, Emeka Nwite, had at the last adjourned date ruled that it was proper to serve Mr Gambaryan, the charge against Binance Holdings Ltd which is the first defendant in the case.

The judge had granted the application of the prosecution on grounds that the defendant has the capacity to represent the crypto-exchange company.

Counsel to the defendant says it will be inappropriate to serve a criminal charge on someone on another person's behalf.

This prompted the judge to adjourn the matter for ruling on the mode of service.