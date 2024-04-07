Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Daughter Weds In Lagos ( Pictures)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Modupeorelouwa, daughter of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tied the knot with her lover, Oladele.

The white wedding took place a week after their traditional wedding.

The union was solemnised at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Lagos by the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi.




The wedding was attended by dignitaries, including Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Dr. Alex Otti of Abia State; Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; and former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, among others.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال