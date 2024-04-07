Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Daughter Weds In Lagos ( Pictures)

Modupeorelouwa, daughter of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tied the knot with her lover, Oladele.

The white wedding took place a week after their traditional wedding.

The union was solemnised at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Lagos by the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi.





The wedding was attended by dignitaries, including Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Dr. Alex Otti of Abia State; Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; and former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, among others.