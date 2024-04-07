Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Weds Longtime Male Partner

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon married his longtime partner, p, a real estate broker, on April 6 in New York City. The couple met at Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York, started dating in 2016, and got engaged in 2019. However, their nuptials were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite facing challenges, including Don's firing from CNN in April 2023, which caused tension in their relationship, the couple persevered. Their ceremony at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan was officiated by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, in front of roughly 140 guests.
Tradition played a significant role in the ceremony, as Tim was raised in a Catholic family, and Don's family is Baptist. After the ceremony, guests participated in a New Orleans-style "second line" procession to Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar, led by the Gotham Kings band, a nod to Don's hometown of Baton Rouge.
The reception featured a custom menu, including chicken-under-a-brick and petit fours, and was decorated with photos from the couple's journey together, creating a full-circle moment for the newlyweds. Celebrity friends like Clive Davis and Alec Baldwin attended the joyous celebration.
Don Lemon joins other CNN anchors like Richard Quest , Cooper Anderson who are all gays
Video of Don Lemon Wedding
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/4xmhbgNm2JPmkHFp/?mibextid=oFDknk
Top British And American Television News Anchors Who Identify As LGBTQ
Great Britain
David Bull, BBC
Evan Davis, BBC
John Nicolson, ITV
Laurie Penny, Channel 4
Richard Quest, CNN International
Phillip Schofield, ITV
Nick Sheridan, BBC Scotland
Ben Thompson, BBC
India Willoughby, ITV
United States
Chagmion Antoine, CBS
Gio Benitez, Good Morning America
Anderson Cooper, CNN
Steve Kmetko, QTN World News
Dan Kloeffler, ABC News Now
Steve Kornacki, MSNBC
Eden Lane, PBS
Don Lemon, CNN
Rachel Maddow, MSNBC
Charles Perez, ABC
Robin Roberts, ABC
Thomas Roberts, MSNBC
Steven Romo, NBC
Jessica Savitch, NBC News Nightly
Chance Seales, Newsy
Shepard Smith, Fox News
Jane Velez-Mitchell, HLN