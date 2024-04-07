Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Weds Longtime Male Partner





Former CNN anchor Don Lemon married his longtime partner, p, a real estate broker, on April 6 in New York City. The couple met at Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York, started dating in 2016, and got engaged in 2019. However, their nuptials were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite facing challenges, including Don's firing from CNN in April 2023, which caused tension in their relationship, the couple persevered. Their ceremony at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan was officiated by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, in front of roughly 140 guests.

Tradition played a significant role in the ceremony, as Tim was raised in a Catholic family, and Don's family is Baptist. After the ceremony, guests participated in a New Orleans-style "second line" procession to Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar, led by the Gotham Kings band, a nod to Don's hometown of Baton Rouge.

The reception featured a custom menu, including chicken-under-a-brick and petit fours, and was decorated with photos from the couple's journey together, creating a full-circle moment for the newlyweds. Celebrity friends like Clive Davis and Alec Baldwin attended the joyous celebration.

Don Lemon joins other CNN anchors like Richard Quest , Cooper Anderson who are all gays

Video of Don Lemon Wedding

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/4xmhbgNm2JPmkHFp/?mibextid=oFDknk







Top British And American Television News Anchors Who Identify As LGBTQ

Great Britain





David Bull, BBC

Evan Davis, BBC

John Nicolson, ITV

Laurie Penny, Channel 4

Richard Quest, CNN International

Phillip Schofield, ITV

Nick Sheridan, BBC Scotland

Ben Thompson, BBC

India Willoughby, ITV





United States

Chagmion Antoine, CBS

Gio Benitez, Good Morning America

Anderson Cooper, CNN

Steve Kmetko, QTN World News

Dan Kloeffler, ABC News Now

Steve Kornacki, MSNBC

Eden Lane, PBS

Don Lemon, CNN

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC

Charles Perez, ABC

Robin Roberts, ABC

Thomas Roberts, MSNBC

Steven Romo, NBC

Jessica Savitch, NBC News Nightly

Chance Seales, Newsy

Shepard Smith, Fox News

Jane Velez-Mitchell, HLN



