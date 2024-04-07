Police Arrests , Parades 85 Suspected Criminals In Abuja

Operatives of the FCT Police Command, in coordinated raid exercises have stormed some identified black spots and criminal hideouts in Durumi and Dei-Dei axis of Abuja and arrested eighty – five (85) suspects for various offenses.

Spokesman of the command, SP Josephine Adeh while confirming the arrests, disclosed that the series of raids were conducted between March 31 to April 4, 2024.

were notorious for serving as places of hibernation for hoodlums, and criminal activities ranging from erecting illegal structures and shanties for the peddling of hard drugs and the manufacturing of counterfeit currencies.

“A search warrant was executed in some of the structures and several exhibits ranging from paper and coins counterfeit currencies both in local and foreign, light weapons, eight motorcycles, seven generators, gadgets, and several ATM cards suspected to have been stolen from their victims were recovered”.

“All the arrested suspects will be screened, while those found culpable will be profiled and arraigned in court.

“The illegal wooden structures erected by the hoodlums were dismantled and set ablaze to deter criminals from turning these places to a brewing ground of menace.

She said the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh has reassured residents of his commitment to flush out criminals from FCT and ensure the safety of all while investigation is still ongoing.

“The CP also urges residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines to report suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.”