Court Remands Emefiele In EFCC Custody Over $4.5bn, N2.8bn Fraud

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja  on Monday  remanded  former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele for alleged abuse of office.

Justice Oshodi  remanded Emefiele in  EFCC's custody  while his co-defendant, Henry  Isioma-Omole was remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre where he is currently held.

The court ordered their remand  pending the determination of their bail applications fixed for  April 11, when the EFCC will also open its case .

The Defendants" counsel, abdulhakeem Labi- Lawal  had in both bail  applications 

urged  the court  to grant the defendants bail on self  recognizance and on liberal  terms  pending  the determination on the case.

They counsel said the first  defendant (Mr Emefiele) had complied with the bail application which was given to him by Justice Muazu of the FCT High Court in his alleged fraud trial case going on in Abuja. 

He said the charges were bailable offences and not a capital offence.

According to him: "Though the first defendant was granted administrative bail by the prosecuting authority.

"He is seeking for bail based on self recognizance and he is ready to attend the court.

"The court should also take into  consideration, the status of the first  defendant as he is a former  CBN governor of the country."

The defence counsel said his client  had religiously presented himself before Justice Muazu in Abuja to answer the allegations before him.

According to him, the first defendant was not at flight risk as he was the first person to arrive in court on monday.

Both defendants  pleaded not guilty to the 26-count  charge bordering on alleged abuse of office,accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent property receipt.

The EFCC lead counsel,  Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), however, did not oppose  the  bail  applications but urged the court to exercise its discretion judiciously  in granting  bail.



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال