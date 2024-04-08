Court Remands Emefiele In EFCC Custody Over $4.5bn, N2.8bn Fraud

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja on Monday remanded former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele for alleged abuse of office.

Justice Oshodi remanded Emefiele in EFCC's custody while his co-defendant, Henry Isioma-Omole was remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre where he is currently held.

The court ordered their remand pending the determination of their bail applications fixed for April 11, when the EFCC will also open its case .

The Defendants" counsel, abdulhakeem Labi- Lawal had in both bail applications

urged the court to grant the defendants bail on self recognizance and on liberal terms pending the determination on the case.

They counsel said the first defendant (Mr Emefiele) had complied with the bail application which was given to him by Justice Muazu of the FCT High Court in his alleged fraud trial case going on in Abuja.

He said the charges were bailable offences and not a capital offence.

According to him: "Though the first defendant was granted administrative bail by the prosecuting authority.

"He is seeking for bail based on self recognizance and he is ready to attend the court.

"The court should also take into consideration, the status of the first defendant as he is a former CBN governor of the country."

The defence counsel said his client had religiously presented himself before Justice Muazu in Abuja to answer the allegations before him.

According to him, the first defendant was not at flight risk as he was the first person to arrive in court on monday.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the 26-count charge bordering on alleged abuse of office,accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent property receipt.

The EFCC lead counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), however, did not oppose the bail applications but urged the court to exercise its discretion judiciously in granting bail.







