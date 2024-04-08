Profile Of 38 Years New Edo Deputy Governor

Governor Godwin of Edo State has picked 37-year-old Omobayo Godwin as his deputy, hours after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu.

Omobayo’s inauguration is also set to take place on Monday at the Edo State Government House in Benin City.

Already, friends and well-wishers have gathered at the inauguration venue for the swearing-in ceremony.

Born July 19, 1986, Omobayo hails from Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

Omobayo Godwin’s Profile

The 37-year-old has a B.Eng Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and an MSc in Public Administration from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), preparing for the role of a professional and an expert in public administration.

He is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Before his new appointment, he served as a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited, cutting his professional teeth in the operations in the South-South area, providing top-notch services and growing the business in the region.

He has also been active in politics in his local government, building bridges of trust with the people and mobilising them for common causes, and breaking political barriers to the chagrin of his opponents.