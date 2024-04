Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo State, has been impeached by the House of Assembly.

The lawmakers removed Shaibu, who has been having a running battle with Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Monday morning.





Shaibu had refused to honour invitations extended to him by the seven-man panel which investigated allegations against him.





After his refusal, the panel led by Justice S.A. Omonua (rtd) wrote its report and recommended his removal, saying Shaibu declined the opportunity for defence.