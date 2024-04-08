Breaking : Popular Nigeria Star Actress Dies At 40

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the news of  Nollywood actress Adejumoke Aderounmu’s demise.

Adejumoke is popularly known for her role as Esther in Jenifa’s Diary. It is reported that the 40-year-old actress died in the early hours of Sunday, 7th April, 2024.



The cause of her death is yet to be made available to the public as of the time of filing this report.

The creator of the programme Funke Akindele has expressed her shock over her death

