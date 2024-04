Four suspects have been arrested in Lagos for vandalising street light cables

This was a post made by the spokesman of Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin on the incident

"At about 12:25am, patrol officers from Man Centre Division accosted Oseni Yusuf, Richard Solomon, Emmanuel Ezeobi and Isaac Shedrach along Oba Akran Road while they were" vandalizing armored cables installed by the state government for the Smart City Light Up Lagos Project. Investigation is ongoing.