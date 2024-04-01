Tinubu To Attend Inauguration Of 44 Years Old New Senegalese President On Tuesday





President Bola Tinubu is expected to depart Abuja on Tuesday, for Dakar, Senegal for the inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale in a statement on Monday disclosed that the President’s trip is on the invitation of the Republic of Senegal.

He said President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other regional leaders to witness the inauguration at Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and other senior government officials.