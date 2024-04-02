Eight Arrested Over Killing Of UNIMAID Lecturer On Campus

The Borno State Police Command says it has arrested eight persons in connection with the suspected murder of a University of Maiduguri lecturer, Kamar Abdulkadir.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Nahum Keneth, disclosed this in a telephone conversation on Monday.

It was gathered that the don was killed on Sunday when the assailants invaded his office, stabbed him with a knife, and hit him with a hammer.

It was also learnt that the victim was later found dead with several injuries inflicted on his body.

Speaking on the matter the state PPRO, Keneth, disclosed that upon receiving the report of the incident, a police team was deployed to the scene where the body of the lecturer was found dead in his office.

He added that the police immediately launched an investigation into the matter and arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder.

The police spokesperson said, “The police received a distress call from the university in the early hours of today and immediately swung into action. Upon getting to the scene, the body of Dr Abdulkadir was found dead in his office.

“Investigation was launched into the matter and we have been able to apprehend eight persons in connection with the murder. They are currently undergoing investigation.”

He added that the vehicle of the late lecturer was also not found at the scene of the incident, and it was suspected to have been whisked away by the assailants.

Keneth, while stressing that the police would ensure to bring the perpetrators of the act to justice, urged residents of the state and the university community to go about their daily activities without panic.

“There are tensions because of the incident, but the Commissioner of Police hereby urges members of the public and the university community to remain calm and go about their activity without fear.

“The command will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” he said.

It was also reported in July 2023 that some suspected gunmen reportedly killed Opeyemi Ajewole, a Professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan in Oyo State.

Ajewole was reportedly murdered while returning home from the office.