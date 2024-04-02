Ex Gov Udom Emmanuel Preaches Love, Sues For Protection Of Public Utilities

The dire need to live at peace, jealously guard and protect public utilities and amenities was the crux of the message by former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, at the Easter Service he attended in his hometown.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service at the United Evangelical Church, Awa in Onna Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Emmanuel explained that the facilities where provided in the interest of the welfare of the people, and as such people need to protect such facilities against vandalism.

Mr Emmanuel who was flanked by his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Martha Emmanuel, and other members of his family, said that as Christians, the people in the State must learn to live as one and eschew needless biases and ethnic sentiments that are inimical to development.





He prayed the special blessings of the season on the people and expressed optimism that Nigerians will live according to the virtues of Jesus Christ whose resurrection from death is being marked.

While praising Governor Umo Eno for his efforts towards the welfare of the people, Mr. Udom Emmanuel used the occasion to call on individuals and community leaders to set up mechanisms to protect government installations against vandalism and theft.

He decried the loss of parts of transformers to vandals in the area and urged everyone to be vigilant and asked questions when necessary.