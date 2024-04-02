Breaking: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Commits Suicide

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gbolahan Olugbemi, has reportedly taken his life.

“His death was discovered in the house on Monday afternoon; however, it is still unknown who found the body,” says a report by the online newspaper, The Street Journal.

Olugbemi, who was in charge of special investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos, lived alone on Petros Academy Street in the Federal Low cost area in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, the report said.

The deceased, who once served an aide de camp of late former governor of Adebayo Alao-Akala Oyo State, was said to have returned home for Easter when he took his life, the report said.

It added that, “The police have already cordoned off the area, although groups of supporters were seen, whispering about the situation.”

