Breaking: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Commits Suicide

byCKN NEWS -
0


 A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gbolahan Olugbemi, has reportedly taken his life.

“His death was discovered in the house on Monday afternoon; however, it is still unknown who found the body,” says a report by the online newspaper, The Street Journal.

Olugbemi, who was in charge of special investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos, lived alone on Petros Academy Street in the Federal Low cost area in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, the report said.

The deceased, who once served an aide de camp of late former governor of Adebayo Alao-Akala Oyo State, was said to have returned home for Easter when he took his life, the report said.

It added that, “The police have already cordoned off the area, although groups of supporters were seen, whispering about the situation.” 

News Express 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال