I've No Regrets Supporting Peter Obi In 2023 Elections ..Comedian AY

Comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has stated that he has no regrets about supporting Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi during the 2023 polls.

Speaking on stage during his AY LIVE show in the early hours of today (Monday), he mentioned that he faced challenges, including his house being burnt down, immediately after endorsing Peter Obi.

He said: “I supported Peter Obi, as i am here, i still stand before you and say, i do not regret supporting Peter Obi.

"Na where my problem start be this o, the decision i made to support Peter Obi not because i am a politician but because i want change, but because i want Nigeria to become better. I know nothing about politics but nobody advised me.

“But guess what, people kept on saying to me, AY, your voice must be heard, you have over 25m followers cut across the social media strata, your voice must be heard.

“Omo, na him they hear my voice o. As they hear my voice, my house burn."