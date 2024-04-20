Assault On Member: NUJ Directs Boycott Of Ondo Commissioner's Activities

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council has described the attack and physical assault on the senior journalist with NAN, Mr Tayo Ikujunni by the Ondo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye,as barbaric and unacceptable.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye had on Saturday physically assaulted a reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), Mr Ikujuni, during the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The incident happened at about 11.45 am at Eji-Oba High school, Oba-Ile, the venue of Ward 9 election in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Yusuf-Ogunleye punched Ikujuni’s hand, collected his cell phone and threw it away.

“He was alleged to have equally ordered some of his political thugs to seize a Samsung tablet phone belonging to the reporter.

“Immediately, Yusuf-Ogunleye shouted, “who are you. You’re a useless journalist. You’re a stupid journalist. Go away from here.”

It was the quick intervention of security personnel that rescued the senior journalist from the midst of the thugs working for the Commissioner.

However in a Press Statement, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Leke Adegbite said the action of the Commissioner was uncivilized, and called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to immediately suspend Mr Saka Ogunleye and launch investigation into the incident.

Ondo NUJ observes with sadness that Mr Ogunleye’s attitude to media professionals was unbecoming of a public office holder.

“We call on Mr Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to place Mr Saka Ogunleye on indefinite suspension for his physical assault on a Senior journalist like Tayo Ikujunni while performing his constitutional roles of monitoring the APC primaries.

“We call on the Commissioner to replace damaged handset of the journalist and tender unreserved apology to the victim and the media

“We equally direct Media Houses and professionals to halt the coverage and activities of the Commissioner until our demands are met.