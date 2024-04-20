Overzealous Ondo Commissioner Gives Reasons For Attacking Senior Editor At Ondo APC Primary Centre

Ondo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, on Saturday, allegedly assaulted Mr Tayo Ikujuni, an Assistant Deputy Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), during the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state.

The fracas happened at Ward 9, Eji-Oba High School, Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Yusuf-Ogunleye, who confirmed to have harassed Ikujuni and collected his cell phone and threw it away, said “the journalist failed to produce his identity card when asked”.

Recalling the ordeal, Ikujuni said that the commissioner ordered some of his political thugs to seize his Samsung tablet.

“Trouble started about 11.45 a.m. when I inquired if the electoral materials had arrived, since they had started counting.

“Immediately, Yusuf-Ogunleye shouted, “who are you? You’re a useless journalist. You’re a stupid journalist. Go away from here.

“He collected my Tecno phone, damaged my Samsung tablet and my wrist watch.

“It was the quick intervention of some party chieftains and security personnel that rescued me from the midst of the commissioner’s violently-looking thugs,” Ikujuni said.

Reacting, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, decried the attack and physical assault on Ikujuni by the commissioner.

Its chairman, Mr Leke Adegbite, said the act was barbaric and unacceptable.