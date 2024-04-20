Chess Master, Onakoya Hails US Partner on Record-Breaking Chess Marathon

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, has celebrated his United States counterpart, Shawn Martinez, following the completion of their 60-hour game to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.

CKNNews reported that a statement by Onakoya's foundation, Chess in Slums Africa, revealed that the duo, who both hold the title of National Masters in chess, played against each other throughout the challenge, and they will both hold the record title.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, Onakoya lauded Martinez's role in their success.

He wrote, "Dear Shawn, there’s no world record without you.

"Together, for 60 hours, we showed the world what true collaboration means, trumping competition.

"We picked each other up during tough moments, both mentally and physically. And you did it with so much grace."

Onakoya further expressed his gratitude to Martinez by calling him "brother" and congratulating him on their shared achievement.

He added, "This is a public acknowledgement and gratitude to you, my brother. Congratulations on our shared achievement."

The duo broke the record of Norwegian players, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, who played for 56 hours, 09 minutes, and 37 seconds in 2018.

Onakoya had revealed that his attempt was to raise funds and awareness for providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children across Africa.