You Can’t Fight Me, Tinubu Dares NLC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday condemned the recent protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), warning the Labour movement to know that it is not the only voice of the people.

He spoke at the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train connecting from Agbado to Oyingbo.

The Labour Union had on Tuesday staged a protest over hardship in the land as well as the refusal of the federal government to implement agreement reached with the unions.

But Tinubu came hard on the Labour in the course of his remark, saying Labour Union should understand that despite its acclaimed right and freedom, it cannot fight an administration which is just nine-month old.

This is just as Tinubu stated that there was no going back on his reforms despite resistance by those he called ‘smugglers’.

He also reiterated that corruption is fighting back and vowed that the government would exterminate corruption.

Tinubu said the current hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate is temporary, begging Nigerians to persevere.

“There is very bright light at the end of the tunnel. Nigeria will be out of economic problem, we just need to persevere and work hard,” the President declared.

But facing the Labour, he reiterated that the NLC is not the only voice of the people and warned the congress to maintain peace.

“Allow me to throw a jab here. The Labour Union should understand that no matter how much we cling to our freedom and rights, to call for strike within 9 months of an administration is unacceptable.