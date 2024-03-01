Tinubu Inaugurates 37km Red Line Rail Project In Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday commissioned the 37 Kilometer Lagos red line train project.

The Red Line rail project is a 37 Kilometer North South rail route which will run from Agbado in Ogun state to Marina with 13 stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA Domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute meta, Iddo, Ebute Ero and Marina.

It is expected to facilitate 37 trips daily, accommodating approximately 500,000 passengers.

Unlike the electric-powered Blue Line, the Red Line will utilise a diesel-powered system known as Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU). The Blue Line opened on September 4, 2023