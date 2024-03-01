FG’s 10-man Panel To Probe Foreign Airlines Over High Fares

In a bid to make air travel more affordable for Nigerians, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Chris Najomo, has set up a 10-man committee to probe foreign airlines over skyrocketing fares.

This was disclosed in a press statement released to journalists on Thursday, signed by Director-General, NCAA, Chris Najomo, following a two-day meeting between NCAA and foreign airlines, held at the headquarters of the NCAA in Abuja.

The committee, chaired by Director of Special Duties, Horatius Egua at NCAA, aims to ensure foreign airlines comply with government directives to unblock low-inventory tickets that have been inaccessible for over 18 months as well as recommend appropriate pricing of tickets in Nigeria compared to similar markets in the West African sub-region.

Other members of the committee are: Michael Achimugu, Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection NCAA; Rotimi Arogunjo General Manager, Licensing and Statistics NCAA; Ogechi Louis-Azode Deputy General Manager, Legal Services NCAA; Susan Akporiaye President National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies; Olaoluwa Oladipupo Assistant General Manager, Fairs and Tariffs NCAA; David-Ojuigo Asst. Director FCCPC; Yinka Folami incoming President NANTA; and Florence Abebe, Chief Legal Officer FCCPC while Ifueko Abdulmalik, Senior Special Assistant, DG, NCAA is to serve as Secretary.