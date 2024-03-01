Cement Price Hike: Tinubu Orders Dangote, BUA, To Revert To Old Price

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed cement companies to go back to the status quo as regards to the price of the commodity.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, revealed this to newsmen shortly after inspecting BUA cement factory in Sokoto on Thursday.

The Minister was responding to the Executive Director of BUA group, Alhaji Kabiru, who said they were selling bag of cement at the rate of N6000 as part of their commitment to Mr. President that a bag of cement should not be sold more than 7000 every where in Nigeria.

“On the issue of pricing I can authoritatively say that they can still do better in line with their discussion with Mr. President.”

“Mr. President insisted that, they should go bag to the status quo as far this cement price is concerned for the common man.

“I want to encourage them to abide by the directive of Mr. President so that we can achieve massive housing programme and the renewed hope agenda of concrete roads by the President,” he said

Umahi commended the company for completing its 5th line.

“When the chairman of the company visited Mr President last week, he assured that the 5th line will soon commence operation and with my visit here, I can confirm the 5th line, though waiting to be commissioned has already commenced operation,” he testified.

Accompanied by the Senate committee chairman on housing, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, the Minister said the federal government was embarking on 372 kilometers of road, dual carriage way from Zaria to Sokoto State.

“I am here to see things for myself, as you are aware, the federal government is currently embarking on 372 dual kilometers of road of which the first phase will be done with Asphalt, while the step down will be done with concrete.