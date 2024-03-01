Paul Pogba Reacts To Four-year Ban From Soccer

Following the four-year ban imposed on him by the Italy Anti-Doping Tribunal (TNA) due to a positive doping test, French midfielder Paul Pogba has responded.

Reacting to the ban, Pogba, via his Instagram account on Thursday, February 29, wrote: "I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect.

"I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

"When I am free of legal restrictions, the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

"As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

"As a consequence of the decision announced today, I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

