I Have High Libido, I Can Have Sex Everyday..Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong

Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, has revealed how engaging in sexual intercourse everyday is something he would love.

Effiong stresses that he has a high libido and can have sex every day.

He made this known during an interview with media personalities, Gbemi Olateru and Toolz.

Etim, while responding to a question on how many times married couples should have s3x, said he hails from Calabar and his libido is relatively high.

He said: “I’m a Calabar man, and it means my libido is quite high. So I could be sleeping, and you can wake me up at any time for sex. I could have sex everyday.”



