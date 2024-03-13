Woman Dies After Refusing Goiter Operation In Osun

Osun woman who refused free surgery to remove her Goiter but asked for N300,000 instead has died

Mrs Folakemi from Ede local government in Osun state, has been suffering from goiter for a while. 

She sought medical help but when a team of doctors offered her free medical services, she opted out and asked for the money raised on her behalf.

The NGO tried to convince her but she insisted on walking away with the N300,000 contribution raised for her

She was given the money afterwhich she went back to her village.

Report reaching CKNNews have it that she has died barely six months after collecting the money 

