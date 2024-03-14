Heirs Technologies Appoints Obong Idiong As Chief Executive Officer

Heirs Technologies, a leading digital transformation company, has announced the appointment of Obong Idiong as its Chief Executive Officer.

Idiong brings considerable experience in the technology sector and a visionary approach to this role.

Prior to joining Heirs Technologies, he served as the MD/CEO at Africa Prudential Plc, where he spearheaded the digital transformation of its registrar services and repositioned the company as an agile and technology-driven organisation.

Idiong has held a series of senior management roles, including at the United Bank for Africa Plc and Heirs Holdings Limited.

Heirs Technologies, a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, delivers efficiency and scalability to enterprise customers, offering specialised and localised services that include IT Consulting, Managed Services and Business Process Outsourcing.

In addition, the company offers locally relevant enterprise solutions to enable companies scale and transform their services. The company is committed to developing local talent through tailored skills development programmes.

Obong Idiong stated, “We are proud to bring Heirs Holdings’ core values and business approach to the tech sector, leading with excellence, execution, and enterprise. We are committed to bridging an enormous gap in the technology ecosystem by delivering local relevance to a global market and offering cutting-edge solutions to enable our customers to become more competitive”.

In addition, Dr. Fumbi Chima has been appointed as the Chair of Heirs Technologies.

She has served as CIO in global companies including Adidas, Fox Network Group, Burberry Corporation, Walmart Stores Inc. Asia business operations, and American Express’ Global Corporate Technologies.2

In her statement she said, “I am pleased to be a part of this movement to unlock Africa’s potential. Having worked in technology leadership roles across global organisations, I am confident that Heirs Technologies will create impact that will improve lives and transform the continent”.

Heirs Technologies is Africa's digital transformation partner, driving innovation across the continent. Building on Heirs Holdings’ track record of digital transformation in financial services, Heirs Technologies specialises in delivering world-class technology solutions to corporate customers, including Managed Services, System Integration, and bespoke IT Consulting.

Heirs Technologies empowers businesses to thrive, through the delivery of innovative solutions, world-class expertise, and access to global providers, while enhancing local capacity and value.

Heirs Technologies is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company with strategic investments in key sectors in the African economy, including resources, power, financial services, real estate and hospitality and healthcare, with portfolio operations across twenty-four countries worldwide. Heirs Holdings’ investment approach is driven by founder Tony Elumelu’s philosophy of Africapitalism that champions the African private sector’s commitment to the economic transformation of Africa, through investments that generate both economic prosperity and social wealth.

For more information about Heirs Technologies, please visit www.heirstechnologies.com



