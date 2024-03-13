Breaking: Tinubu Opens Land And Air Borders With Niger Republic

President Bola Tinubu has directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said the directive was compliance with the decision of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja.

The statement also directed the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

At its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government had agreed to lift economic sanctions against the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The statement also named some of the sanctions to be lifted as the “Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic.

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic.