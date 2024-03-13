Gov Eno Announces Arise Shelter Initiative For The Poor ( Pictures )

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced government’s readiness to commence a housing scheme for the less privileged in the local government areas across the State, the Arise Shelter for the Less Privileged.

He has also announced Thursday, March 14, for the enactment of the Bulk Purchase Law in the State.

Governor Eno announced these during a meeting with his 368 Ward Personal Assistants at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

The Governor who decried the dilapidated state of residential houses of the less privileged in the State, assured on the readiness of his administration to change the narrative by providing 31 houses to the poorest of the poor across the State in line with the ARISE Agenda drive of his administration which takes development to the rural communities .

He explained that the houses which would be fitted with solar power and water facility will be built in batches across the 31 local government areas of the State.

He said, "we compiled these, we are starting the ARISE Shelter for the Less Privileged. Firstly, we have finished the design of the buildings, costing has been done for two bedroom flats with solar lights and borehole water supply.

"I did this quietly because I didn't want this politicized.

“So we had to do this quietly, and we want to start awarding this quietly to all these people and when we finish, we will go round again. This is because I came for the rural people.

"There is no local Government that is not represented here, we will start this projects soon and when it starts, I expect the Ward PAs to go and inspect the progresses of these projects and bring us reports.

"If we continue to touch these small lives, it will have a great positive effects such as increasing the life span of these rural dwellers. We may not be able to touch everybody, but let us show the way so that any philanthropist or organisation will follow us".





On the bulk purchase agency bill due to be signed into law on Thursday, the Governor sought the cooperation of the personal aides(PAs) for the successful implementation of the programme, stressing that the PAs will also handle the distribution of the food voucher with the help of the social register for a seamless execution, while ensuring a transparent distribution process.

The Governor again explained the workability of the food policy, saying government will enlist the services of the traders to ensure availability of food items to the people at a reduced rate and take up the balance of the payment as its contribution towards ameliorating the effect of the hardship on the people.

Governor Eno reiterated the need for everyone to engage in farming as a permanent solution to the food crisis and used the occasion to reiterate the need for the local government Chairmen and the 368 PAs to reside in their various local government areas for effective execution of their responsibilities.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Economic Development, Mr Emem Bob, commended the Governor on his strategic programmes and policies aimed at improving the living conditions of the people, pledging that the bulk policy programme will be effectively implemented.

“Your Excellency,you have been participating through all the processes and today again, you chose to come and lead from the front. We are very proud of you Sir and we promise we won’t disappoint you”, Mr Bob said.