“Keep Your Distance” ...Billionaire Tunde Ayeni Issues Cease And Desist Order Against Adaobi Alagwu

Tunde Ayeni, the billionaire businessman, has taken legal action against Adaobi Alagwu, signaling his desire for her to stay away from him.

The dispute originated in December 2023 when Adaobi’s representative controversially visited her former office in Abuja, which had been provided by Ayeni but later revoked. Adaobi claimed she was retrieving her property, an air conditioner, sparking outrage and prompting Ayeni to file a petition for unlawful entry and trespassing.

Ayeni also notified the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to invalidate any international passports bearing his name presented by Adaobi Alagwu and her child.

Asserting his determination to address the issue seriously, Ayeni stated, “I want this matter to be handled with every seriousness it deserves. I don’t want anything to be swept under the carpet.” Through his legal representatives, Ayeni directly appealed to Adaobi, urging her to respect his privacy and refrain from interfering in his life any further.

“Please leave me alone, allow me to have my peace,” Ayeni pleaded with Adaobi. “I’m not interested in whatever you’re doing. Just stay away from me.”

Ayeni expressed frustration with Adaobi’s actions, remarking, “With the circumstances with which you were booted out of that property, if you had any iota of shame, you shouldn’t have gone back there for any reason.”

By filing a cease and desist injunction, Ayeni sends a clear message that he will not tolerate any further intrusion into his private affairs by Adaobi Jennifer Alagwu and her family