Why Nigeria Records More Avoidable Road Crashes...FPRO

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has attributed the alarming rate of avoidable road crashes in Nigeria to recklessness.

Adejobi made this statement following a post discussing why other countries experience fewer road crashes compared to Nigeria.

This response came after a user of X suggested that he should inform the Inspector General of Police, who was attending the World Police Summit in Dubai, UAE, to observe the absence of accidents and seized vehicles in Dubai, as well as the organization of their police stations.

In response, Adejobi said that road crashes happen everywhere, but “we record avoidable crashes in Nigeria more than any other country because we are often reckless on the road.”

He wrote: "I will soon release the figures, and you can see how we lose innocent Nigerians to road crashes. Road crashes happen everywhere, but we record avoidable crashes in Nigeria more than any other country because we are often reckless on the road, we drive without licences, and deliberately violate traffic laws.

"I lost 2 people to a reckless crash in a day. My dad and his Olori. Just because a commercial car drove against the traffic along Ibadan/Ife road, at Gbongan Junction, in Osun State. And many have various experiences. We need to think and campaign against reckless driving and crashes in Nigeria."