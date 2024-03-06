Glo Naija Comedy Service Debuts

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has introduced a novel comedy service which offers an array of video content from top Nigerian comedians.

Globacom explained in a press release that the offering, called Glo Naija Comedy Service, was designed to suit customers' entertainment and fun needs, adding that the service is available at the palm of customers' hands on all android and i-phone devices and on any web browser of their choice.

The stress-bursting video content service will provide rib-cracking jokes and entertainment from comedians such as Sabinus, Aki and Pawpaw and others. "Glo Naija Comedy Service ensures there is something for everyone", Globacom said.

The company stated that the service works on all web browsers and that there is no need to download any app to enjoy it. "As long as a subscriber has an active data pack, he or she will be able to access Glo Naija Comedy Service and savour the fun", the company added.

The service is available on a daily subscription pack for as little as N20 per day subscription, weekly for just N100, while the monthly packages start from N500. Customers can subscribe to the service by dialling the short code 55222 or *55222#.

Customers can also call Glo Customer Care Centre on short code 300 for additional information on the service, the company concluded.