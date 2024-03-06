Court Of Appeal Reinstates Aburi As Labour Party Chairman

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside the judgment of the Federal Capital Territory High Court which restrained Julius Abure and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

Ruling on an ex parte application on April 5, 2023, Hamza Muazu, the Presiding Judge, had restrained Abure, Farouk Ibrahim, Clement Ojukwu, and Oluchi Opara from acting as national officers of the LP.

The court also dismissed the objection raised by Abure challenging his removal as chairman of the LP.

The suit which was filed by Martins Esikpali John, Lucky Shaibu, Isah Zekeri, Omogbai Frank, Abokhaiu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef, John Elomah, and Ayobami Arabambi accused Abure and others of forging several documents of the FCT high court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last elections.

The defendants, however, approached the appeal court for redress.

Delivering the lead judgement on Wednesday, Justice Hamman Barka held that the high court was wrong to have assumed jurisdiction on the matter.

He also awarded N1m in favour of the appellants.