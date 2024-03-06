Israel DMW: Davido Begged My Ex-Wife Not To Leave Me

Israel Afeare, Logistics manager of Davido, better known as Israel DMW, has revealed how his boss intervened in his marital crisis.

According to him, Davido alongside socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, tried to convince his ex-wife, Sheila, to stay in the marriage.

He said the church and their families also intervened but to no avail.

He spoke in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze.

“My wife left my house on August 6. Even before then she has been going out. After she left, I started begging her to come back.

“Even my boss, Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest begged her to return home. A lot of people also begged her. They asked her what the issue was but she couldn’t give any sensible reason,” Israel DMW said.

Daily Trust had reported how Israel last November shared news of the end of his yet to be one-year-old marriage to Sheila.

In a lengthy post via Instagram, he made multiple allegations against Sheila including marrying him for money and using him for fame.

He claimed to have been responsible for her expensive lifestyle and stated that Sheila insults him for being his boss, ‘slave’.

Reacting, Sheila, in a series of posts via her Instagram story debunked the claims.

While emphasizing her family’s affluent background, she revealed that her father and former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomole, are first cousins.