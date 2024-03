Veteran Highlife musician Godwin Opara aka " Kabaka " is dead

Kabaka a founding member of defunct Oriental Brothers International CKNNews learnt died in his hometown in Imo State at about 3pm on Thursday

The band made of Dansatch and Warrior churned several buster hits in the 70s and 80s

They were unarguably the biggest Highlife band to have come out of the South East

Many fans have taken to social media to eulogize his legacies