Nigerians Abroad Do Jobs They Refused At Home ...Remi Tinubu

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, has berated Nigerians abroad who have taken on jobs they couldn’t do in Nigeria. The First Lady stated this during an interview with Arise News on Thursday March 21.

The former senator, while encouraging Nigerians to help each other amid the economic crisis, queried those who “japa” to take on work they couldn’t do in Nigeria.

“Nigerians we can help each other. It’s not that the government will begin to give food to everybody. It is for people God has blessed to help the poor,” she said.

She added, “Even those people saying they are going to Japa, they go there. What work are they going to do? Work that you refused to do at home where you have loved ones, you end up going to do that. Even with all their education, they are driving cabs but won’t drive cabs here.”