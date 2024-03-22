I Didn’t Graduate As A Virgin ..Madonna University Graduate Counters Founder's Claim

 A female graduate of Madonna University, Okija Anambra State has countered the statement made by the founder of the University, Father Elele

The clergy man had claimed that all female products of his University were virgins 

This claim has been rejected by Bidemi Edward a female graduate of the institution 

She claimed she was not a virgin when sje graduated 

Edward posted her response on her verified social media page 

Many people have taken to social to mock the clergyman, some were of the opinion that Father Elele should give more insights on how he knew the students were virgins 


