Two Nigeria Sibblings Great , Blossom Okonkwo Makes Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List 2024 ( See Full List )

Two US based Nigerian sibblings Blossom and Great Okonkwo have made the list of Forbe's 30 Under 30 List for 2024

Black stars shine on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List 2024

Blossom Okonkwo and Great Okonkwo are co-founders, of Wishroll in USA

Their father is Major General Emeka Okonkwo rtd from Obowo, Imo State

Every year, the much-anticipated Forbes 30 Under 30 List features rising stars in several industries.

The magazine receives more than 20,000 nominations, collectively, for the North America, Europe and Asia lists. Then, that list is refined – researched, analyzed and vetted – until 600 candidates emerge for the U.S. list.

Among those luminaries, Black innovators and artists usually shine bright. Alumni include the likes of Zendaya, John Boyega, Kendrick Lamar and Stephen Curry. This year’s 86 honorees are no less impressive, featuring Broadway’s youngest Black playwright, Jordan E. Cooper, U.S. sprinter Sha’carri Richardson, and social media’s favorite food critic, Keith Lee. Here is the 2024 list of Forbes’ (Black) 30 Under 30:

MUSIC

Latto, rapper; Ice Spice, rapper; Steve Lacy, musician; Bktherula, rapper; Trippie Redd, rapper; Armani White, musician

ART & STYLE

Paul Hill, founder, Strada; Adefolakunmi Adenugba, founder, Ise-Da; Tia Adeola, founder, Tia Adeola; Akea Brionne, artist; Josh Holm, founder, Castles & Queens; Kreshonna Keane, founder, Visuals By K Studios; Ludovic Nkoth, artist; Ambrose Rhapsody Murray, artist; Larissa Rogers, artist; Courtney Spears, dancer; Justice Faith Betty and Nia Faith Betty, co-founders, Révolutionnaire; Kendra Walker, founder, Atlanta Art Week; Jacob Webster, photographer; Sophia Wilson, photographer

HOLLYWOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT

Jordan E. Cooper, playwright; Jasmin Savoy Brown, actor; Eric Jordan Darnell, agent, William Morris Endeavor; Gabe Kunda, voice actor; Lexi Underwood, actor; Alyah Chanelle Scott, actor

CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY

Tony Morino, co-founder, Wiseday; Fai Nur, Blossom Okonkwo and Great Okonkwo, co-founders, Wishroll

EDUCATION

Savannah Smith and Ebony Welborn, co-founders, Sea Potential; Justin Shaifer, founder, Fascinate Media; Myles Gage, co-founder of Rapunzl; Alliyah Logan, co-founder, Cultivate Global Education





ENERGY

Kiana Kazemi, co-founder, Intersectional Environmentalist

FOOD

Camari Mick, executive pastry chef, The Musket Room; Keith Lee, creator/social media food critic

GAMES

Xalavier Nelson Jr., founder, Strange Scaffold

MANUFACTURING AND INDUSTRY

Oluseun Taiwo, co-founder, Solideon

MARKETING AND ADVERTISING;

Chinonye Vanessa Mbonu, vice president of Digital Marketing & Communications, NAACP; Brandon Smithwrick, head of content, Kickstarter; Shauna James, senior manager, Digital Marketing of Black Music, Atlantic Records; Bridget Kyeremateng, senior manager, Inclusive Marketing, Twitch; Simone Jackson, global brand manager, Spotify; Amala Okpala, strategic partner manager, Instagram

Media

Dillon St. Bernard, founder, Team DSB; Devon Blackwell, associate producer, The New Yorker; Dominic-Madori Davis, reporter, Techcrunch; Hunter Harris, writer; Aiyana Ishmael, associate editor, Teen Vogue; Mya-Breyana Morton, co-founder, Unconscious Media; Paula Ngon, senior global communications manager, Condé Nast

SCIENCE

Clare Luckey, aerospace engineer, NASA; Nialah Wilson-Small, industry assistant professor, New York University; Matthew Clarke, assistant professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Saadia Gabriel, incoming assistant professor, University of California, Los Angeles

SOCIAL IMPACT

Wawa Gatheru, founder, Black Girl Environmentalist; Sydney Montgomery, founder, Barrier Breakers

SOCIAL MEDIA

Drew “Druski” Desbordes, creator; Taylor Cassidy, creator; Drea Okeke, creator; Monet McMichael, creator

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

SPORTS

Ronald Acuña Jr., outfielder, Atlanta Braves; Nepheesa Collier, forward, Minnesota Lynx; Anthony Edwards, shooting guard, Minnesota Timberwolves; Austin Ekeler, running back, Los Angeles Chargers; Matt Howard, senior associate, KB Partners, a venture capital firm fostering teams focused on intersection of sports and technology; Stasia Foster, brand consulting executive/sports marketer, Creative Artists Agency; Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens; Tyshawn Jones, professional skateboarder; Kyle Kuzma, forward, Washington Wizards; Angel Reese, forward, Louisiana State University; Sha’carri Richardson, sprinter, Team USA; Isiah Turner, agent, WME Sports;

RETAIL & E-COMMERCE

Amira Rasool, founder, The Folklore Group; Philomina Kane, founder, Kin Apparel; Kadidja Dosso, founder, Dosso Beauty; Jordan Bentley, founder, Hypland;

FINANCE

Temilayo Butler, vice president, Harbourview Equity Partners; Saheedat Onifade, investment strategist, Churchill Asset Management; Nina Meyers, growth equity investor, Goldman Sachs; Kennedy Ekezie, founder, Kippa

VENTURE CAPITAL

Sesana Allen, associate Investor, Smash Capital; Brandon Greer, director of corporate development, Hubspot

