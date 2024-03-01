Lead City University Southwest's Premier Cultural Beauty Pageant, "Omogę Asa" Grand Finale Holds March 7th





The stage is set for an afternoon of glamour and cultural celebration as the Faculty of Arts at Lead City University prepares to host the grand finale of the Omogę Asa Cultural Beauty Pageantry. This highly anticipated event will crown the ultimate representative of beauty, intelligence, and cultural ambassadorship from tertiary institutions across Southwest Nigeria.

After a series of thrilling preliminary rounds, the most outstanding contestants will converge at Lead City University for a breathtaking afternoon of beauty, talent, and intellect. The contestants will showcase their poise, charisma, and cultural heritage knowledge, captivating the audience and a panel of esteemed judges.

"The Omogę Asa Cultural Beauty Pageantry goes beyond physical appearances," says Associate Prof. Anjola Robbin, the convener and Dean of the Faculty of Arts, "We celebrate the essence of the Southwest Nigerian woman—her confidence, her knowledge of her rich heritage, and her ability to inspire and uplift her community." It is in this line that eminent and accomplished women such as Chief (Dr) Onikepo Nike Akande, CON, OON, FIoD, JP, Dr. (Mrs.) Oyebola Ayeni, Registrar and Secretary to Council Lead City University, and award-winning actress Joke Silva, MFR, will be celebrated.

The grand finale promises an unforgettable experience, with vibrant cultural displays, musical performances, and the highly anticipated crowning of the new Omogę Asa. The winner will not only take home the coveted title but also a million-naira cash prize and become an ambassador for Lead City University and the Southwest Nigerian region, representing its beauty, heritage, and values.

Event Details

The grand finale is on March 7th, 2024.

12 noon at Adeline Hall, Lead City University, Ibadan

Entrance is free. Only guests, students, and invited family and friends of the contestants, please.

About Lead City University

Lead City University, Ibadan, is a leading private university in Nigeria committed to promoting academic excellence, innovation, and the development of well-rounded individuals. The Omogę Asa Cultural Beauty Pageantry is an initiative of the Faculty of Arts to foster cultural appreciation, research and leadership among young women in Southwest Nigeria. The Faculty of Arts is a fully accredited hub of scholarship that houses the departments of Performing Arts and Film Studies, Languages & Literature, French, History & Diplomacy, Fine Arts, as well as Religious Studies. The departments in the faculty prepare students for a competitive and sustainable future in industry, academics, and entrepreneurship.

Media Contact:

Anjola Robbin

Dean, Faculty of Arts

robbin.anjola@lcu.edu.ng

08039272638

We invite you to witness this celebration of beauty, heritage, and empowerment at the Omogę Asa Grand Finale. Join us as we crown the next cultural ambassador of Southwest Nigeria!



