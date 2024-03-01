Popular Nigerian Pop Artiste Daddy Fresh Is Dying, Begs For Assistance

He made wave in the 90s with his friends like Daddy Showkey

He was one of Ajegunle's best discovery and ambassador but things have turned really bad for Daddy Fresh

He is down with an ailment which needs urgent attention

Daddy Fresh is begging for assistance from well meaning Nigerians





His Appeal

DON'T LET ME GO NOW.

My beloved friends and family, trust you all are good...i thank you all for all your love and support so far ,towards making sure i stay alive,i greatly appreciate you all,am undergoing serious treatment at the moment ,but need some more funds ,the Dr said it will take 3 months of serious treatment ...

i am still appealing to you all for more support and prayers ,may God never stop blessing and protecting you all,by his grace and power...Amen

His account details

Name : Innocent M O

Bank : Zenith

Account 1002817775