Tinubu To Qatar Investors: Inform Me If Any Nigerian Official Requests Bribe From You

President Bola Tinubu has told Qatari investors to report any Nigerian official who demands bribe from them

Hear him

"I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past.

Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past, because there is no obstacle in the future.

"Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me.

Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward.

Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion.

We are removing obstacles today and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles.

We have done so much within nine months. And I am assuring you, it is free entry, and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments," the President stated