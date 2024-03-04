Man Who Found, Returned Missing N100m Gets Cash, Bus , Trip To Mecca For Hajj

Salihu AbdulHadi Kankia, a member of the First Aid Group of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), was showered with rewards for returning a lost bag containing over N100 million.

The recognition came during the closing ceremony for Islamic scholars presenting this year’s Ramadan Tafsir in Bauchi.

Engr Mustapha Imam Sitti, National Director of the First Aid Group who introduced Kankia commended him for the act.

In a post published on its Facebook page, the Bauchi State branch of JIBWIS said, “Kankia found a bag containing a large sum of money, exceeding one hundred million naira.

“Instead of keeping it for himself, he rushed to the police station and reported his discovery, the police successfully located the owner, who upon verifying the contents, confirmed nothing was missing.”

The post added that “Kankia’s honesty didn’t go unnoticed, The Izala group honored him with an award and sponsored his Hajj pilgrimage this year.

“Additionally, Hon. Abdulmalik Zannan Bangudu, a member of the Zamfara State Assembly, gifted him two million naira.

“Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State also presented Kankia with a bus to kickstart a business venture.”